Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Price Target Raised to $42.00

Posted by on May 6th, 2021

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $38.50 to $42.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on FITB. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Fifth Third Bancorp currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.14.

NASDAQ FITB opened at $41.55 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.63. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $14.89 and a 52 week high of $41.92.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.24. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 7.52%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.99%.

In other news, Director Mitchell Feiger sold 104,044 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total transaction of $4,247,076.08. Also, Director Jewell D. Hoover sold 12,118 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.35, for a total value of $452,607.30. In the last quarter, insiders sold 240,280 shares of company stock worth $9,416,310. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 131.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 223.0% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

