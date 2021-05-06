Filecoin (FIL) Price Up 2.6% This Week

Filecoin (CURRENCY:FIL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 6th. One Filecoin coin can currently be bought for about $153.01 or 0.00272392 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Filecoin has traded 2.6% higher against the dollar. Filecoin has a total market cap of $10.65 billion and $2.19 billion worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Filecoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002887 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001780 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.53 or 0.00073939 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00004022 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $655.66 or 0.01167230 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.31 or 0.00030824 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $430.79 or 0.00766902 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,178.74 or 1.00011582 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001753 BTC.

Filecoin Profile

Filecoin launched on July 19th, 2017. Filecoin’s total supply is 69,607,605 coins. The official website for Filecoin is filecoin.io . Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @Filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Filecoin is a decentralized storage network that turns cloud storage into an algorithmic market. The market runs on a blockchain with a native protocol token (also called “Filecoin”), which miners earn by providing storage to clients. Conversely, clients spend Filecoin hiring miners to store or distribute data. Filecoin miners compete to mine blocks with sizable rewards, but Filecoin mining power is proportional to active storage, which directly provides a useful service to clients. “

Buying and Selling Filecoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Filecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Filecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Filecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Filecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Filecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.