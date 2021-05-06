Financial Counselors Inc. Boosts Stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,778 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $17,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 56.0% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 40,624 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,245,000 after buying an additional 14,575 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity during the first quarter worth about $600,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in TE Connectivity by 31.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,078 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its position in TE Connectivity by 53.6% during the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,145 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in TE Connectivity by 14.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 61,983 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,003,000 after purchasing an additional 7,938 shares during the last quarter. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

TEL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $1,315.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $131.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. TE Connectivity has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.40.

Shares of TE Connectivity stock opened at $134.71 on Thursday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52-week low of $66.61 and a 52-week high of $138.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $131.47 and a 200 day moving average of $122.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $44.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -187.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The electronics maker reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.09. TE Connectivity had a negative net margin of 1.98% and a positive return on equity of 14.86%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.07%.

In other news, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 142,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.53, for a total transaction of $18,606,398.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 115,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,069,688.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total transaction of $4,273,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,912,445.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

Featured Story: Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.