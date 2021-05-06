Financial Counselors Inc. Buys 51,456 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 32.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 207,911 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,456 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. owned about 0.07% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $15,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHD. Courage Miller Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 136,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,781,000 after buying an additional 3,542 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 203,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,816,000 after buying an additional 21,786 shares during the period. Cadinha & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 85,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,225,000 after purchasing an additional 4,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 286.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV now owns 69,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,099,000 after purchasing an additional 51,807 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHD stock opened at $76.12 on Thursday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $47.89 and a one year high of $76.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.84 and its 200 day moving average is $66.71.

