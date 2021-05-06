Financial Counselors Inc. Has $16.82 Million Stock Position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 447,399 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,372 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $16,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CAG. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 692,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,656,000 after buying an additional 19,016 shares in the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter worth $578,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 85,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,085,000 after buying an additional 1,722 shares in the last quarter. Old Port Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 90,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,258,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 30,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. 82.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CAG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Conagra Brands from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.90.

In related news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 45,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total transaction of $1,714,533.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 102,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,830,137.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Thomas K. Brown sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.54, for a total value of $412,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 131,000 shares of company stock worth $4,915,723. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Conagra Brands stock opened at $37.77 on Thursday. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $31.66 and a one year high of $39.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.52 and its 200 day moving average is $35.94. The firm has a market cap of $18.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.01. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 9.67%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.25%.

Conagra Brands Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

