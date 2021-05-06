Financial Counselors Inc. Has $21.66 Million Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 16.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 391,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,511 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $21,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Somerset Trust Co grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 0.6% in the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 31,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 27,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 4,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 7,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 28,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 19,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.11, for a total transaction of $1,131,897.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 138,374 shares in the company, valued at $8,179,287.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 184,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total value of $10,402,881.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,037,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,575,972.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 251,779 shares of company stock valued at $14,319,060 over the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $60.39 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $90.74 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $28.36 and a 12 month high of $60.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.63.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.71%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. U.S. Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.59.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

