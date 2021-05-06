Financial Counselors Inc. Sells 18,661 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Financial Counselors Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 17.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,661 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $32,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 260.0% during the 1st quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, South State CORP. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 76.0% during the 4th quarter. South State CORP. now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $382.17 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $373.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $348.79. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $253.97 and a 12-month high of $386.74.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Story: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.