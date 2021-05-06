Financial Counselors Inc. Sells 8,968 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Financial Counselors Inc. decreased its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 656,365 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 8,968 shares during the period. Intel accounts for 1.0% of Financial Counselors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $42,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 5.3% during the first quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 57,520 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,681,000 after buying an additional 2,875 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its position in shares of Intel by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 82,323 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,269,000 after purchasing an additional 5,544 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 53,898 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,449,000 after purchasing an additional 17,799 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC now owns 40,849 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,614,000 after purchasing an additional 3,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services increased its position in shares of Intel by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 45,846 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on INTC. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $43.00 target price on Intel and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Intel from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.59.

In related news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $164,352.86. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC opened at $56.85 on Thursday. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $43.61 and a 12-month high of $68.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $229.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.24. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. The business had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Intel’s payout ratio is 28.54%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

