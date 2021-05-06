FIO Protocol (FIO) Price Tops $0.34

FIO Protocol (CURRENCY:FIO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 6th. One FIO Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.34 or 0.00000601 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, FIO Protocol has traded down 1% against the dollar. FIO Protocol has a market capitalization of $80.29 million and $11.86 million worth of FIO Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get FIO Protocol alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000265 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000442 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001017 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001895 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001933 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 56.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC.

FIO Protocol Coin Profile

FIO is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 25th, 2020. FIO Protocol’s total supply is 756,520,600 coins and its circulating supply is 234,280,154 coins. The Reddit community for FIO Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/officialFIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FIO Protocol’s official Twitter account is @joinFIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for FIO Protocol is medium.com/fio-blog. The official website for FIO Protocol is fioprotocol.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fio protocol is a decentralized usability layer for the entire blockchain ecosystem that is integrated into existing crypto products such as wallets, exchanges, and crypto payment processors. FIO Addresses are a single identifier that eliminates the need to see, or even know about, blockchain public addresses. FIO Protocol offers in-app requests for funds, done in an encrypted and private manner, the ability to specify the type and amount and eliminate confusion for the sender and Attach standardized metadata to any crypto transaction, ranging from a simple note to structured data like an order card or invoice. “

Buying and Selling FIO Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FIO Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FIO Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FIO Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FIO Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FIO Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.