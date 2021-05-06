First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) Research Coverage Started at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) in a report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $78.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on FAF. Zacks Investment Research raised First American Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on First American Financial from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Barclays raised their price target on First American Financial from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on First American Financial from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on First American Financial from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $68.13.

Shares of NYSE FAF opened at $65.22 on Monday. First American Financial has a one year low of $41.71 and a one year high of $66.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.91.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. First American Financial had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 9.61%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that First American Financial will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FAF. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in First American Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in First American Financial by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,585,986 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $701,445,000 after buying an additional 1,833,979 shares during the period. Perry Creek Capital LP bought a new position in First American Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,613,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in First American Financial by 375.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,775,320 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $91,659,000 after buying an additional 1,402,223 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in First American Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,264,000. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

