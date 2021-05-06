First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $15.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.68% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “First Bank is a state-chartered bank with five full-service branches. It provides personal and business banking services in New Jersey, the United States. The Bank offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; and auto and home loans, home equity line of credit, fixed rate home equity loans, lines of credit, term loans, commercial mortgages, letters of credit, merchant services, and construction finance. First Bank is headquartered in Hamilton, New Jersey. “

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of First Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st.

NASDAQ FRBA traded up $0.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.08. 59,202 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,723. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 0.91. First Bank has a 12-month low of $6.05 and a 12-month high of $13.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.81 and a 200-day moving average of $10.26.

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.14. First Bank had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 8.29%. On average, analysts expect that First Bank will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRBA. Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its stake in First Bank by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,425,564 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,372,000 after purchasing an additional 185,300 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in First Bank by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 952,260 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,932,000 after purchasing an additional 82,623 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $413,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in First Bank by 346.2% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 44,622 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 34,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in First Bank by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,190 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 33,262 shares in the last quarter. 44.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Bank Company Profile

First Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and governmental entities. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

