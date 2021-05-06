First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) Price Target Increased to $21.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $19.50 to $21.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of First Horizon from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.60.

FHN stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $18.72. 162,916 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,584,608. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.65. First Horizon has a 12 month low of $6.93 and a 12 month high of $18.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.14. First Horizon had a net margin of 23.18% and a return on equity of 7.78%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that First Horizon will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. First Horizon’s payout ratio is 36.14%.

In related news, Director R Eugene Taylor sold 300,000 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total transaction of $5,499,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,193,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,868,698.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 97,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total value of $1,517,467.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 941,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,706,870.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 789,376 shares of company stock valued at $14,263,446. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in First Horizon by 272.8% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Horizon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in shares of First Horizon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in First Horizon during the first quarter worth $68,000. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its position in First Horizon by 65.1% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

