First Mining Gold (OTCMKTS:FFMGF) Shares Up 2.5%

Shares of First Mining Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFMGF) shot up 2.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.30 and last traded at $0.29. 792,130 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 765,060 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.29.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.29 and its 200-day moving average is $0.32.

First Mining Gold Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FFMGF)

First Mining Gold Corp. develops and explores for gold projects. The company also explores for silver, copper, and iron ore deposits. It primarily holds interests in the Springpole Gold Project located in northwestern Ontario. The company holds a portfolio of 13 mineral assets covering approximately 190,000 hectares located in Canada and the United States.

Read More: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for First Mining Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Mining Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.