First Personal Financial Services Buys 120 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

First Personal Financial Services grew its stake in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 17.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $78,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 136.7% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Atmos Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Atmos Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 86.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Atmos Energy stock opened at $102.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.30. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $84.59 and a 52-week high of $107.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.76.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.25. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is 52.97%.

ATO has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Mizuho raised shares of Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Atmos Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.92.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

