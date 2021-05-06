First Personal Financial Services Has $139,000 Stock Position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

First Personal Financial Services reduced its position in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 25.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,651 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in PPL were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in PPL by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,569,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $100,672,000 after purchasing an additional 46,406 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of PPL by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,426,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $96,614,000 after buying an additional 145,908 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of PPL during the fourth quarter worth $67,070,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of PPL by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,343,817 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $66,085,000 after buying an additional 19,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of PPL by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,855,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,321,000 after buying an additional 79,508 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PPL. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of PPL from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of PPL from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of PPL in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of PPL from $29.50 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PPL in a research note on Wednesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PPL currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.25.

PPL stock opened at $28.92 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $22.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 0.72. PPL Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.71 and a fifty-two week high of $30.94.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter. PPL had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 21.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. On average, analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.76%.

PPL Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 425,000 electric and 332,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 536,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

