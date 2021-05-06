First Personal Financial Services Has $233,000 Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

First Personal Financial Services cut its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 625 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 42 shares during the quarter. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 46.2% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 95 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 120 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 86.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UNH has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $380.00 to $394.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $409.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Truist raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $420.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $409.61.

NYSE UNH opened at $412.50 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $380.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $350.04. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $273.71 and a twelve month high of $412.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $389.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.93. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $70.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.72 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 33.09%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Patricia L. Lewis sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.99, for a total transaction of $1,169,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,593,367.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.90, for a total transaction of $200,494.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,335,001.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,420 shares of company stock valued at $7,532,962. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

