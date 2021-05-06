First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) PT Raised to $36.50 at CIBC

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) had its target price upped by CIBC from $35.00 to $36.50 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

FQVLF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of First Quantum Minerals from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Quantum Minerals has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.93.

OTCMKTS:FQVLF opened at $24.94 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $17.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.43 and a beta of 2.20. First Quantum Minerals has a one year low of $5.21 and a one year high of $25.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter. First Quantum Minerals had a negative net margin of 6.23% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0118 per share. This represents a yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

