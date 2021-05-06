First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) Shares Sold by Concentrum Wealth Management

Concentrum Wealth Management lessened its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,111 shares during the period. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Concentrum Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Concentrum Wealth Management’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $2,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Usca Ria LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 6,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 9,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 9,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Cloud Computing ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SKYY traded down $0.79 during trading on Thursday, reaching $96.04. The company had a trading volume of 25,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,948. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $99.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.57. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.22 and a fifty-two week high of $112.02.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.