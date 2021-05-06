Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Sold by Cozad Asset Management Inc.

Cozad Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 61,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,926 shares during the quarter. Fiserv accounts for about 1.2% of Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $7,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Endowment Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 125.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Endowment Management LP now owns 108,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,380,000 after buying an additional 60,417 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 25.4% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 105,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,606,000 after purchasing an additional 21,435 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in Fiserv by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 6,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Night Owl Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Fiserv by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Night Owl Capital Management LLC now owns 239,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,285,000 after buying an additional 33,661 shares during the period. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 100,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,933,000 after buying an additional 1,854 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.94, for a total transaction of $2,498,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 234,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,330,414.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Denis Oleary purchased 9,100 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $110.99 per share, with a total value of $1,010,009.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 74,478 shares in the company, valued at $8,266,313.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,050,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,713,368,900. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FISV shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Fiserv from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.27.

Fiserv stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $117.07. 65,944 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,672,082. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.15 and a 12 month high of $127.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $123.10 and a 200 day moving average of $113.94. The firm has a market cap of $78.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.33, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 8.75%. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

