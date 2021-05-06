Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.22 EPS

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Fiverr International had a negative net margin of 8.69% and a negative return on equity of 4.48%. The company had revenue of $68.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Fiverr International’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.7% on a year-over-year basis. Fiverr International updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

FVRR traded down $6.33 on Thursday, reaching $177.55. The company had a trading volume of 54,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,023,632. Fiverr International has a one year low of $42.66 and a one year high of $336.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -427.62 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $217.55 and a 200-day moving average of $219.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Get Fiverr International alerts:

FVRR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $270.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Fiverr International from $185.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. MKM Partners raised shares of Fiverr International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fiverr International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Fiverr International from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $218.54.

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 500 categories in eight verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, and lifestyle.

See Also: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Fiverr International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiverr International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.