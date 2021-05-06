Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Fiverr International from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Fiverr International from $185.00 to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Fiverr International from $185.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. MKM Partners raised Fiverr International from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $260.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on Fiverr International from $190.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $218.54.

NYSE:FVRR opened at $183.88 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $217.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $219.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -427.62 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.46. Fiverr International has a 1 year low of $42.66 and a 1 year high of $336.00.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12. The firm had revenue of $55.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.95 million. Fiverr International had a negative return on equity of 4.48% and a negative net margin of 8.69%. On average, analysts predict that Fiverr International will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FVRR. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Fiverr International by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Fiverr International in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Fiverr International in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Fiverr International in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. boosted its stake in Fiverr International by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 57.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fiverr International Company Profile

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 500 categories in eight verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, and lifestyle.

