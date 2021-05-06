Flowchain (FLC) One Day Volume Tops $97,935.00

Flowchain (CURRENCY:FLC) traded 10.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 6th. Flowchain has a market capitalization of $29,865.09 and $97,935.00 worth of Flowchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Flowchain has traded up 55.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Flowchain coin can currently be bought for $0.0339 or 0.00000061 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.91 or 0.00084001 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.72 or 0.00019205 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001791 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.52 or 0.00065400 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $451.41 or 0.00808382 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57.39 or 0.00102778 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,052.08 or 0.09047316 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000331 BTC.

About Flowchain

FLC is a coin. Flowchain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 881,836 coins. Flowchain’s official Twitter account is @Fieldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Flowchain’s official website is flowchain.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Flowchain aims to implement the IoT blockchain technology and already proposed a virtual blocks technology that can ensure data stream transactions in a near real-time manner. Jollen, the creator of Flowchain, will present such virtual block technology that can integrate with IPFS to provide an off-chain mechanism technology which can ensure the digital assets transaction from one trusted party to another. “

Flowchain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flowchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flowchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Flowchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

