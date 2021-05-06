Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) Hits New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on the stock from $39.00 to $43.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Flowserve traded as high as $42.25 and last traded at $41.76, with a volume of 1473 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $41.92.

FLS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Flowserve from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Flowserve from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Flowserve in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Flowserve has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.29.

In other Flowserve news, insider Kirk Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.72, for a total transaction of $417,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,663,751.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Flowserve by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 49.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 150,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,845,000 after acquiring an additional 50,159 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 18.9% in the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 103,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,025,000 after acquiring an additional 16,465 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 5.1% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 146,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,675,000 after acquiring an additional 7,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 46.9% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 48,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after acquiring an additional 15,394 shares in the last quarter. 98.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.84.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. Flowserve had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 3.38%. The company had revenue of $857.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. Flowserve’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Flowserve Co. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Flowserve’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

Flowserve Company Profile (NYSE:FLS)

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates in two segments: Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD).

