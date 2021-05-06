FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDY) Rating Increased to Hold at Danske

FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDY) was upgraded by research analysts at Danske from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of FLSmidth & Co. A/S in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of FLSmidth & Co. A/S from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of FLSmidth & Co. A/S in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FLIDY opened at $3.72 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.51. FLSmidth & Co. A/S has a 12 month low of $2.60 and a 12 month high of $4.00.

FLSmidth & Co A/S supplies engineering, equipment, and services solutions to the cement and mining industries worldwide. The company operates through Mining and Cement segments. The company also engages in the mining activities. It explores for copper, gold, iron, coal, and battery metals. The company offers a range of products, systems, and services, including single engineered and customized equipment, such as mills, kiln systems, and clinker coolers for the cement industry; and crushers, ball mills, pumps, gravity concentrators, and thickeners or flotation cells, as well as bundled equipment solutions, full production plants, and maintenance solutions for the mining industry.

