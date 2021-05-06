Foresight Solar Fund (LON:FSFL) Sets New 12-Month Low at $96.00

Foresight Solar Fund Limited (LON:FSFL)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 96 ($1.25) and last traded at GBX 96.25 ($1.26), with a volume of 376651 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 96.80 ($1.26).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 46.10 and a current ratio of 46.11. The firm has a market cap of £586.14 million and a P/E ratio of -50.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 100.58 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 101.59.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.73 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.73%. Foresight Solar Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3.59%.

Foresight Solar Fund Limited is a closed-ended company. The Company seeks to provide investors with a sustainable and inflation-linked dividend together with the potential for capital growth over the long-term through investment in a diversified portfolio of predominantly United Kingdom ground-based solar assets.

