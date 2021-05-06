Fortis (NYSE:FTS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Raymond James

Fortis (NYSE:FTS)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Raymond James in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $58.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 30.51% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Fortis from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Fortis from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Fortis and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.25.

NYSE FTS opened at $44.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.22. Fortis has a fifty-two week low of $35.53 and a fifty-two week high of $44.96.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.17. Fortis had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 6.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortis will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortis by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 576,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,309,000 after buying an additional 36,627 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortis by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Fortis by 24.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 41,892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 8,219 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Fortis by 17.1% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nexus Investment Management ULC raised its stake in Fortis by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 42,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.82% of the company’s stock.

About Fortis

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 433,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 98,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,233 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

