Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Receives $34.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.38.

FOXA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on FOX from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Moffett Nathanson upped their price objective on FOX from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on FOX from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on FOX from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on FOX from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th.

Shares of FOXA stock opened at $36.34 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.57. The firm has a market cap of $21.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77, a P/E/G ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.27. FOX has a one year low of $23.57 and a one year high of $44.80.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.30. FOX had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 13.00%. On average, research analysts anticipate that FOX will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.55%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOXA. Davis R M Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FOX by 65.1% in the fourth quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 63,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,863,000 after buying an additional 25,230 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in FOX by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 14,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 1,515 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in FOX by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 225,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,584,000 after buying an additional 51,551 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in shares of FOX by 242.3% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 412,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,004,000 after purchasing an additional 291,800 shares during the period. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of FOX during the 4th quarter worth $2,387,000. Institutional investors own 58.55% of the company’s stock.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

