Fractal (FCL) Price Down 1% This Week

Fractal (CURRENCY:FCL) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 6th. During the last week, Fractal has traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Fractal has a market cap of $12.44 million and approximately $198,780.00 worth of Fractal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fractal coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.75 or 0.00001354 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002730 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001806 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.72 or 0.00071754 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.21 or 0.00271341 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00003876 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $649.07 or 0.01172483 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.69 or 0.00030142 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $431.42 or 0.00779311 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,396.38 or 1.00068265 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Fractal

Fractal’s total supply is 465,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,595,271 coins. Fractal’s official Twitter account is @fractalprtcl

Buying and Selling Fractal

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fractal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fractal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fractal using one of the exchanges listed above.

