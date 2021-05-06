Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Strong Earnings

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $32.11 and last traded at $32.11, with a volume of 51634 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.26.

The closed-end fund reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 14.15%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is 42.91%.

Several research firms have issued reports on BEN. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price target on Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Franklin Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.90.

In related news, insider Alok Sethi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total transaction of $276,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gwen L. Shaneyfelt sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.32, for a total value of $151,600.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 68,749 shares in the company, valued at $2,084,469.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,672 shares of company stock worth $2,104,440. Company insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BEN. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,618 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 7,016 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 33,220 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 25,107 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 12,515 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.74% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $17.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

