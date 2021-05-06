Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Strong Earnings

Posted by on May 6th, 2021

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $32.11 and last traded at $32.11, with a volume of 51634 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.26.

The closed-end fund reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 14.15%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is 42.91%.

Several research firms have issued reports on BEN. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price target on Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Franklin Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.90.

In related news, insider Alok Sethi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total transaction of $276,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gwen L. Shaneyfelt sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.32, for a total value of $151,600.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 68,749 shares in the company, valued at $2,084,469.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,672 shares of company stock worth $2,104,440. Company insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BEN. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,618 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 7,016 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 33,220 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 25,107 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 12,515 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.74% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $17.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Franklin Resources Company Profile (NYSE:BEN)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit