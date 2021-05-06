Freshii Inc. (OTCMKTS:FRHHF) Short Interest Update

Freshii Inc. (OTCMKTS:FRHHF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 70,300 shares, a decline of 15.7% from the March 31st total of 83,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS FRHHF opened at $1.64 on Thursday. Freshii has a 12 month low of $0.81 and a 12 month high of $1.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.43.

About Freshii

Freshii Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and operates quick-serve restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its restaurants offer salads, bowls, burritos, wraps, soups, juices, smoothies, frozen yogurt, drinks, snacks, breakfast, and products for kids. As of May 12, 2020, the company operated 470 restaurant in 16 countries worldwide.

