Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ULCC. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Frontier Group in a report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Frontier Group in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Frontier Group in a research note on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Frontier Group in a research note on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Frontier Group in a research note on Monday. They issued a peer perform rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Frontier Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.00.

ULCC opened at $20.17 on Monday. Frontier Group has a 52-week low of $18.26 and a 52-week high of $22.00.

In other Frontier Group news, CFO James G. Dempsey sold 97,447 shares of Frontier Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $1,851,493.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $406,486. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Jacob F. Filene sold 5,887 shares of Frontier Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $111,853.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,661 shares in the company, valued at $1,437,559. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 18,942,503 shares of company stock worth $359,907,557 over the last ninety days.

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, a low-fare airline company, provides air transportation for passengers. The company operates an airline that serves approximately 110 airports throughout the United States and international destinations in the Americas. As of December 31, 2020, it had a fleet of 104 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 4 A319ceos, 19 A320ceos, 60 A320neos, and 21 A321ceos.

