FSD Pharma (NYSE:HUGE) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

FSD Pharma (NYSE:HUGE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FSD Pharma Inc. produces medical cannabis primarily in Canada. The company focuses on the development of indoor pharmaceutical grade cannabis; research and development of cannabinoid-based treatments for central nervous system disorders. FSD Pharma Inc. is based in Seattle, Washington. “

NYSE HUGE opened at $1.74 on Tuesday. FSD Pharma has a 12 month low of $1.28 and a 12 month high of $14.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.89.

FSD Pharma (NYSE:HUGE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in FSD Pharma in the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Rossmore Private Capital acquired a new position in FSD Pharma in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in FSD Pharma in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000.

FSD Pharma Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pharmaceutical research and development company. Its lead candidate includes FSD 201 that is in the Phase II clinical trial to treat COVID-19 disease. The company also develops drugs for the treatment of pain, inflammation, and neurological disorders.

