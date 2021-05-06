FTS International (NYSE:FTSI) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

FTS International (NYSE:FTSI) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of FTS International stock traded down $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $28.62. 74,449 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,605. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.35. FTS International has a fifty-two week low of $11.51 and a fifty-two week high of $29.29.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded FTS International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th.

FTS International, Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services in North America. The company's services enhance hydrocarbon flow from oil and natural gas wells drilled by exploration and production companies (E&P), in shale and other unconventional resource formations. It operates in five unconventional basins in the United States.

