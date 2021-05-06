Function X (FX) Hits 1-Day Volume of $2.73 Million

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded down 8.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 6th. In the last seven days, Function X has traded up 1% against the dollar. One Function X coin can now be purchased for about $0.68 or 0.00001202 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Function X has a total market cap of $167.07 million and approximately $2.73 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Function X

Function X (FX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 378,604,525 coins and its circulating supply is 246,120,421 coins. Function X’s official message board is medium.com/functionx . Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Function X’s official website is functionx.io

According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “

Buying and Selling Function X

