Function X (FX) Hits 1-Day Volume of $2.73 Million

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded down 8.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 6th. In the last seven days, Function X has traded up 1% against the dollar. One Function X coin can now be purchased for about $0.68 or 0.00001202 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Function X has a total market cap of $167.07 million and approximately $2.73 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,613.03 or 1.00205110 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.84 or 0.00045728 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00011599 BTC.
- Venus (XVS) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $109.99 or 0.00194688 BTC.
- Phantasma (SOUL) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001048 BTC.
- Darwinia Network (RING) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000201 BTC.
- mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001773 BTC.
- Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- StableXSwap (STAX) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003767 BTC.
- Nestree (EGG) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000015 BTC.
About Function X
According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “
Buying and Selling Function X
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using US dollars.
