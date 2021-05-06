Fusion Price Up 15.7% Over Last Week (FSN)

Fusion (CURRENCY:FSN) traded 12.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 6th. During the last seven days, Fusion has traded 15.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Fusion coin can now be purchased for $1.63 or 0.00002900 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Fusion has a total market capitalization of $111.11 million and $7.50 million worth of Fusion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55,781.61 or 0.98972502 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded up 98.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002329 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded up 73.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00004693 BTC.

Fusion Coin Profile

Fusion (FSN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 31st, 2018. Fusion’s total supply is 67,982,703 coins. Fusion’s official Twitter account is @FusionFSN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Fusion is fusion.org . The Reddit community for Fusion is /r/FusionFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Fusion is medium.com/@fusionprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Fusion is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. The FSN token is an essential component of all the tools available in the Fusion ecosystem. FSN tokens enable access to the entire suite of features and financial transactions on the network. The Fusion MainNet went live on June 2019, in the short/medium term Fusion tokens will exist in various states to maximize access to liquidity and to provide flexibility for token holders. Token holders can seamlessly swap between native MainNet FSN, ERC20 FSN and later BEP2 FSN using Fusion’s Token Swap mechanism and Asset Gateway. Importantly, the total supply of FSN tokens will remain constant. FSN explorer “

Buying and Selling Fusion

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fusion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fusion using one of the exchanges listed above.

