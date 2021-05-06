FutureFuel (FF) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Friday, May 7th.

FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The energy company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $49.86 million for the quarter. FutureFuel had a return on equity of 26.01% and a net margin of 64.90%.

Get FutureFuel alerts:

NYSE FF opened at $13.23 on Thursday. FutureFuel has a 12 month low of $9.90 and a 12 month high of $17.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.74 and a 200-day moving average of $13.54. The company has a market cap of $578.72 million, a PE ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.90.

FutureFuel Corp., through its subsidiary, FutureFuel Chemical Company, manufactures and sells diversified chemical, bio-based fuel, and bio-based specialty chemical products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Chemicals and Biofuels. The Chemicals segment provides various custom chemicals that are used in the agricultural chemical, coatings, chemical intermediates, industrial and consumer cleaning, oil and gas, and specialty polymers industries; and performance chemicals, such as polymer modifiers, glycerin products, and various specialty chemicals and solvents.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Receive News & Ratings for FutureFuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FutureFuel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.