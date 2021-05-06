FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 159,300 shares, a growth of 21.6% from the March 31st total of 131,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.7 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In related news, Director Meena Krishnan acquired 4,530 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.81 per share, with a total value of $80,679.30. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,230.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 21.55% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of FVCBankcorp by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 664,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,773,000 after purchasing an additional 53,659 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of FVCBankcorp by 63.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 15,460 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of FVCBankcorp by 212.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 24,597 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of FVCBankcorp by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of FVCBankcorp by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,477 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FVCB opened at $17.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.75. The stock has a market cap of $240.75 million, a P/E ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 0.38. FVCBankcorp has a 1-year low of $9.35 and a 1-year high of $19.34.

FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $14.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.18 million. FVCBankcorp had a net margin of 20.45% and a return on equity of 8.15%. As a group, equities analysts expect that FVCBankcorp will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FVCB shares. Raymond James raised shares of FVCBankcorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Piper Sandler raised shares of FVCBankcorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FVCBankcorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 2nd.

FVCBankcorp, Inc operates as the holding company for FVCbank that provides various banking products and services in Virginia. It offers deposit products, including interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

