FY2021 EPS Estimates for Champion Iron Limited Lifted by Analyst (TSE:CIA)

Champion Iron Limited (TSE:CIA) – Analysts at B. Riley lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Champion Iron in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 4th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.96 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.94. B. Riley also issued estimates for Champion Iron’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Laurentian lifted their price objective on shares of Champion Iron from C$6.40 to C$6.50 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Laurentian Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Champion Iron from C$6.40 to C$6.50 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Champion Iron from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Champion Iron from C$6.30 to C$7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Champion Iron from C$7.00 to C$7.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

TSE:CIA opened at C$6.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$3.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.73, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 3.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.96. Champion Iron has a 52 week low of C$1.62 and a 52 week high of C$6.89.

About Champion Iron

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in North-Eastern Quebec. Its flagship project include the Bloom Lake mine, which consists of BM877 mining lease covering an area of 6,857.63 ha and 53 mining claims comprising an area of approximately 2,458.29 ha located in Quebec, Canada; and the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in northeastern Quebec.

