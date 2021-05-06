FY2021 EPS Estimates for Comfort Systems USA, Inc. Raised by KeyCorp (NYSE:FIX)

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Comfort Systems USA in a research report issued on Sunday, May 2nd. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman now forecasts that the construction company will earn $3.72 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.66. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Comfort Systems USA’s FY2022 earnings at $4.02 EPS.

Get Comfort Systems USA alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

Shares of NYSE:FIX opened at $84.95 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Comfort Systems USA has a fifty-two week low of $27.54 and a fifty-two week high of $86.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.51. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 22.12 and a beta of 1.05.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.17. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 21.36%. The business had revenue of $669.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 872,463 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,944,000 after acquiring an additional 5,170 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 828,685 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,639,000 after purchasing an additional 92,007 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG increased its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 608,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,527,000 after purchasing an additional 76,800 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 600,514 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,623,000 after purchasing an additional 150,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 598,445 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,515,000 after purchasing an additional 97,465 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Brian E. Lane sold 41,954 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.36, for a total transaction of $3,119,699.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 263,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,585,977.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO William George III sold 19,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.11, for a total transaction of $1,425,645.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,135,247.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 64,137 shares of company stock valued at $4,731,911. Company insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.33%.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and maintenance, repair, replacement, renovation, expansion, reconfiguration, and monitoring of existing buildings The company offers its services for heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, as well as plumbing, piping and controls, off-site construction, electrical, monitoring, and fire protection.

Further Reading: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Comfort Systems USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comfort Systems USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.