FY2021 EPS Estimates for DSP Group, Inc. Raised by Analyst (NASDAQ:DSPG)

DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) – Research analysts at Colliers Securities increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of DSP Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 4th. Colliers Securities analyst D. Soderberg now expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.20. Colliers Securities has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for DSP Group’s FY2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

Separately, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of DSP Group from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.20.

DSPG stock opened at $14.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $353.47 million, a PE ratio of -60.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.96. DSP Group has a one year low of $12.42 and a one year high of $18.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.61.

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. DSP Group had a negative net margin of 4.93% and a positive return on equity of 2.30%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in DSP Group by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 22,818 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in DSP Group by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in DSP Group by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 38,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in DSP Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 97,593 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in DSP Group by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Dror Levy sold 6,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.33, for a total transaction of $116,977.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gabi Seligsohn sold 3,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total transaction of $51,111.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $648,809.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 42,325 shares of company stock worth $720,774. Insiders own 8.05% of the company’s stock.

DSP Group, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides wireless chipset solutions. It operates through three segments: Home, Unified Communications, and SmartVoice. The Home segment offers wireless chipset solutions for converged communication at home, including integrated circuits for cordless phones, home gateway devices, integrated circuits addressing home automation applications, and fixed-mobile convergence solutions.

