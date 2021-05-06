FY2021 EPS Estimates for Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) Lifted by Analyst

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) – Investment analysts at Wedbush increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Smith & Wesson Brands in a report issued on Tuesday, May 4th. Wedbush analyst J. Hardiman now forecasts that the company will earn $4.30 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.21. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Smith & Wesson Brands’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.63 EPS.

Get Smith & Wesson Brands alerts:

SWBI has been the subject of several other research reports. Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Smith & Wesson Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

NASDAQ SWBI opened at $19.49 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Smith & Wesson Brands has a 52 week low of $6.86 and a 52 week high of $23.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 28.66 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.55.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.31. Smith & Wesson Brands had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 39.05%. The business had revenue of $257.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 102.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Smith & Wesson Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.39%.

In related news, Director Robert L. Scott sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $56,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 86,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,638,668.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Peter Smith bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 150,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,561,662. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. S.A. Mason LLC raised its holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands by 108.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands by 88.9% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

About Smith & Wesson Brands

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers firearms products, such as revolvers and pistols; modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles, and muzzleloaders; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech brands.

Further Reading: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Wesson Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Wesson Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.