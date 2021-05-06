FY2021 EPS Estimates for The Clorox Company Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:CLX)

The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of The Clorox in a research note issued on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $7.54 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $8.20. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock.

Get The Clorox alerts:

CLX has been the topic of several other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of The Clorox in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $206.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on The Clorox from $205.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on The Clorox from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered The Clorox from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of The Clorox from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Clorox presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.06.

The Clorox stock opened at $184.11 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $189.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.92. The Clorox has a one year low of $176.73 and a one year high of $239.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $22.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.14. The Clorox had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 132.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in The Clorox by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 119,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,115,000 after purchasing an additional 25,504 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its holdings in The Clorox by 6.5% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 60,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,617,000 after acquiring an additional 3,669 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in The Clorox in the first quarter worth approximately $1,097,000. Associated Banc Corp increased its stake in The Clorox by 4.5% during the first quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC raised its position in The Clorox by 54.3% in the first quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. 81.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The Clorox’s payout ratio is 60.33%.

The Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

Further Reading: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for The Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.