FY2022 EPS Estimates for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Lifted by Capital One Financial

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 4th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now forecasts that the energy producer will earn $1.29 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.24.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on COP. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of ConocoPhillips to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.50.

Shares of COP traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $54.22. 156,491 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,518,679. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $27.53 and a 1-year high of $61.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.31 billion, a PE ratio of -49.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.06.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.12. ConocoPhillips had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.91%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth $26,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

Read More: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.