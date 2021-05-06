FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Eldorado Gold Co. Issued By Cormark (NYSE:EGO)

Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) – Stock analysts at Cormark issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for Eldorado Gold in a research report issued on Monday, May 3rd. Cormark analyst R. Gray forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $1.09 per share for the year.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.04). Eldorado Gold had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 18.40%.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on EGO. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Friday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from $16.75 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eldorado Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.86.

Eldorado Gold stock opened at $10.64 on Wednesday. Eldorado Gold has a 52-week low of $7.79 and a 52-week high of $14.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EGO. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 41,860 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $21,245,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 149.4% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 2,770 shares in the last quarter. 50.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore.

