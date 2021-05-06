Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $52.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.29% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. is a self-administered, self-managed REIT primarily engaged in the property business, which will consist of owning, acquiring, developing, expanding, managing, and leasing gaming and related facilities. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. is based in United States. “

GLPI has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.50 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Gaming and Leisure Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.14.

GLPI stock traded down $0.71 during trading on Thursday, hitting $45.50. The company had a trading volume of 749,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,213,859. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88 and a beta of 1.06. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 52-week low of $24.88 and a 52-week high of $47.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.27). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 21.46% and a net margin of 39.46%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director E Scott Urdang purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.21 per share, with a total value of $46,210.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 132,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,108,546.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 5.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1,356.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hudock Inc. raised its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 275.0% during the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 83.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

