Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) Price Target Increased to $140.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) had its price target hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $129.00 to $140.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on GRMN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Garmin from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Colliers Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of Garmin in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Bank of America reissued a buy rating and issued a $146.00 target price on shares of Garmin in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Garmin from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Garmin from $112.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $135.57.

Shares of NASDAQ GRMN traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $140.15. The company had a trading volume of 11,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 720,555. The stock has a market cap of $26.93 billion, a PE ratio of 26.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $134.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.58. Garmin has a 1-year low of $76.02 and a 1-year high of $142.94.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.30. Garmin had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 25.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $930.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Garmin will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 1,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.56, for a total transaction of $148,427.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Matthew Munn sold 2,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.75, for a total transaction of $282,838.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,010 shares of company stock valued at $2,181,902 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Garmin by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 190,827 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $22,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Garmin by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,483,738 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $177,544,000 after acquiring an additional 17,697 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in Garmin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,116,000. AGF Investments Inc. increased its stake in Garmin by 7,490.0% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 260,945 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,225,000 after acquiring an additional 257,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Garmin by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 31,936 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,849,000 after acquiring an additional 9,863 shares during the last quarter. 49.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

