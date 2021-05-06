Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) Shares Bought by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) by 16.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 110,698 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,351 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Gates Industrial were worth $1,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,075,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,482,000 after acquiring an additional 154,732 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Gates Industrial by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,050,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,398,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Gates Industrial by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 857,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,944,000 after purchasing an additional 62,301 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 3.8% in the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 708,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,322,000 after acquiring an additional 26,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sapience Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Sapience Investments LLC now owns 586,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,485,000 after purchasing an additional 17,240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GTES shares. Barclays raised their target price on Gates Industrial from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gates Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Gates Industrial from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised Gates Industrial from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gates Industrial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.75.

In related news, major shareholder Aggregator (Cayman) L.P. Omaha sold 25,300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total value of $364,320,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GTES opened at $17.25 on Thursday. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a 1-year low of $8.06 and a 1-year high of $18.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 69.00 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.64.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $794.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.59 million. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 6.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

