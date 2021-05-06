Genel Energy (OTCMKTS:GEGYY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genel Energy (OTCMKTS:GEGYY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Genel Energy PLC is an oil and gas exploration and production company. It reserves and resources located primarily in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq. Genel Energy PLC is headquartered in London. “

Shares of OTCMKTS:GEGYY opened at $2.36 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $658.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.82 and a beta of -0.84. Genel Energy has a 12-month low of $2.08 and a 12-month high of $2.36.

Genel Energy plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the oil and gas exploration and production activities. It operates through two segments, Production and Pre-production. The Production segment holds interest in oil producing fields on the Tawke PSC (Tawke and Peshkabir), the Taq Taq PSC, and Sarta PSC located in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq.

