General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) Upgraded by Robert W. Baird to Outperform

Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has $243.00 target price on the aerospace company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $180.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research reissued an underperform rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $154.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $182.81.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

General Dynamics stock traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $191.69. 16,941 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,314,520. The firm has a market cap of $54.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $183.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.68. General Dynamics has a 1-year low of $121.67 and a 1-year high of $192.79.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.95 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 23.00%. General Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that General Dynamics will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.73%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GD. Norges Bank bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth $398,843,000. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 777.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,611,618 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $239,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,944 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 207.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,432,020 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $213,113,000 after purchasing an additional 966,598 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,148,612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $468,576,000 after acquiring an additional 534,628 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 224,830.8% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 445,363 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $66,279,000 after acquiring an additional 445,165 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

Read More: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.