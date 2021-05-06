Generex Biotechnology (OTCMKTS:GNBT) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.29

Generex Biotechnology Co. (OTCMKTS:GNBT)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.29 and traded as high as $0.29. Generex Biotechnology shares last traded at $0.29, with a volume of 526,119 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $32.71 million, a P/E ratio of -0.64 and a beta of -2.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.30.

Generex Biotechnology (OTCMKTS:GNBT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. Generex Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 1,712.86% and a negative net margin of 1,722.93%.

Generex Biotechnology Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GNBT)

Generex Biotechnology Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the administration of formulations of large molecule drugs to the oral cavity using a hand-held aerosol applicator in Canada and the United States. It offers Generex Oral-lyn, an oral insulin product. The company is also developing AE37, a synthetic peptide vaccine, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to stimulate a potent and specific immune response against tumors expressing the HER-2/neu oncogene in patients with breast cancer and prostate cancer.

